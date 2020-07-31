Portsmouth residents save £800k on energy bills with council scheme

An energy efficiency scheme has helped residents in Portsmouth save more than £810k on energy bills.

The local authority launched the initiative in a bid to tackle fuel poverty and climate change and has provided eligible residents with fully funded gas central heating, free energy-saving advice, energy top-ups and free boiler replacements.

Portsmouth City Council also estimates the scheme reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 1,487 tonnes.

With one in ten households in Portsmouth still struggling to afford their energy bills. the energy and affordable warmth schemes supported more than 1,500 households.

Councillor Vernon-Jackson, Leader of the council, said: “The energy saved in each home contributes to an important reduction in carbon emissions in the city; improving air quality and helping Portsmouth City Council towards its target of net zero carbon by 2030.”

