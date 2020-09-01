New benefit to help families of disabled children with heating costs

The Scottish Government has set out legislation aimed at helping families of disabled children with heating costs during the winter.

Households with children in receipt of the highest rate care of Disability Living Allowance (DLA) Child will receive an extra £200 towards their heating costs.

The payments will be made automatically to eligible families through Social Security Scotland starting this winter.

Called the Child Winter Heating Assistance scheme, it is the first disability benefit to be introduced using new social security powers.

Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “I am delighted that we will be delivering the new Child Winter Heating Assistance in time for families to benefit from it as we move into the colder months. This extra money will help the families of the most seriously disabled children with the additional costs that they can have with heating a home.

“Despite the impact of the pandemic and having to adapt to new and different ways of working, we have prioritised its implementation so we can reach families in need at this particularly difficult time.”