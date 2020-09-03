SenseHawk raises $5.1m for software to optimise solar projects

SenseHawk has announced it has raised $5.1 million (£3.8m) for its cloud-based platform that helps boost efficiency during the development, construction and operation of solar power plants.

The investment round has been led by Alpha Wave Incubation, a $300 million (£225m) venture fund managed by Falcon Edge Capital and backed by Abu Dhabi-based ADQ.

Existing investor SAIF Partners also participated with a follow-on investment.

The platform supports site and terrain management, construction monitoring, operations, thermography, work management and file organisation.

SenseHawk says its software is currently used by more than 80 customers to analyse 28GW of solar assets in 15 countries and aims to expand its offerings and customer base globally.

Swarup Mavanoor, CEO and Co-Founder of SenseHawk adds: “The investment through Alpha Wave Incubation provides strategic access to the MENA [Middle East and North Africa] market in addition to powering the ongoing development of our software platform. The follow-on investment by SAIF Partners is a validation of our direction and reaffirms their commitment to be a long term partner to the startups they invest in.

“Solar construction is on a fast trajectory and this new funding enables us to continue to support designers, builders and operators of this critical form of renewable energy.”