National Grid appoints Paula Rosput Reynolds as first female Chair

National Grid has announced the appointment of Paula Rosput Reynolds to succeed Sir Peter Gershon as Chair.

Ms Reynolds, who is currently Non-executive Director at General Electric in the US and Senior Independent Director of BP, will join the Board on 1st January 2021 as Non-executive Director and Chair Designate and will assume the role of Chair after a transitionary period.

Sir Peter will remain as Chair until this time.

Paula Rosput Reynolds said: “I am honoured to be joining National Grid’s Board as the entire industry is evolving. I am looking forward to working with John Pettigrew and the rest of the Board and meeting National Grid employees and key stakeholders.”

John Pettigrew commented: “Her experience within international and US companies and insight into strategic and regulatory issues will be an asset to the Board and I look forward to working alongside her.”