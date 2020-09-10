Finance & Markets

National Grid appoints Paula Rosput Reynolds as first female Chair

Currently Non-executive Director at General Electric in the US and Senior Independent Director of BP, she will succeed Sir Peter Gershon

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 10 September 2020
Image: National Grid

National Grid has announced the appointment of Paula Rosput Reynolds to succeed Sir Peter Gershon as Chair.

Ms Reynolds, who is currently Non-executive Director at General Electric in the US and Senior Independent Director of BP, will join the Board on 1st January 2021 as Non-executive Director and Chair Designate and will assume the role of Chair after a transitionary period.

Sir Peter will remain as Chair until this time.

Paula Rosput Reynolds said: “I am honoured to be joining National Grid’s Board as the entire industry is evolving. I am looking forward to working with John Pettigrew and the rest of the Board and meeting National Grid employees and key stakeholders.”

John Pettigrew commented: “Her experience within international and US companies and insight into strategic and regulatory issues will be an asset to the Board and I look forward to working alongside her.”

