Leading energy broker Utility Aid appoints new partnerships manager

The UK’s leading national utility broker, Utility Aid, has appointed Jacob Windsor as its new Partnerships Manager. Jacob will be responsible for all existing partnerships, as well as developing new opportunities. He joins Utility Aid from Tonik Energy, where he also looked after partnerships.

Giles Hankinson, CEO of Utility Aid, commented on the appointment: “Jacob is an excellent hire for Utility Aid. We’ve put significant work into our offering over the last six months and we can’t wait to take the proposition to market. Jacob is the perfect person to lead this for us. Too many organisations pay significantly over the odds for their energy and that’s something we are determined to address. We focus on providing the very best energy deals for our customers, allowing them to retain as much of their money as they can to use on the front-line services they provide.”

Utility Aid are the UK’s lowest cost energy broker. They work predominantly with not-for-profit organisations. They are the only broker in the UK to deal with over 30 different energy suppliers, ensuring their customers always get the very best deal for them.

Commenting on his appointment, Jacob said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Utility Aid. They’re well known in our market as the leading energy broker, so it was an easy decision to join the team. They already have a good stable of partnerships for me to work with and their proposition is ideal for someone tasked with growing distribution. Most importantly, I love the passion they have for their clients. There is a genuine desire to do the very best for organisations who need it the most. I’m incredibly proud to say I now work for Utility Aid.”

Utility Aid offer their partners a number of different ways to work with them, ensuring all partnerships are set up for success. They have an active marketing department that provides partners with a large range of assets designed to win more customers. From content for website, to useful newsletters, and from social media posts, to support at any events they help make the most of the opportunity that working with them provides.

