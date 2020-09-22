UK launches COP26 Energy Transition Council to accelerate switch to clean power

The government has launched a new body to help speed up the shift from coal to renewable energy in developing countries.

The COP26 Energy Transition Council, aims to bring together leaders from politics, finance and technology, including the International Energy Agency, International Renewable Agency and multilateral development banks.

The council will work with businesses to accelerate the development of solutions, which are critical to achieving net zero, such as energy storage and clean hydrogen production.

It will also ensure that for every country, clean power is the most attractive option.

Alok Sharma, COP26 President and UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said: “Climate change affects every single one of us and we all have a part to play to champion climate action ahead of COP26.

“Through the Energy Transition Council and the UK’s ambitious climate finance commitments, I hope to drive the transition to cleaner energies, and I urge all businesses, cities and regions to join the Race to Zero coalition.”

The announcement came at the start of Climate Week and comes as the UK prepares to host COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021, delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.