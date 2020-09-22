Mack Trucks to start commercial production of electric lorries

Mack Trucks has announced plans to start the commercial production of its first all-electric truck model.

Deliveries of the zero-emission LR Electric trucks are expected to start in 2021 for both commercial and municipal customers, helping them comply with stringent air quality, carbon emissions and noise regulations.

The commercial production follows the development of the vehicle prototype in 2018, which features a fully-integrated electric powertrain that consists of twin electric motors and four lithium-ion batteries to power the vehicle.

Martin Weissburg, President of Mack Trucks, part of Volvo Group said: “The LR Electric is paving the way toward widespread acceptance of zero-emissions refuse trucks.

“As we begin delivering them to customers in the coming year, we remain committed to ensuring these trucks are built to meet the unique needs of the refuse industry.”