3 of the oddest things we’ve read about the smart meter roll-out

With the number of smart meters on Great Britain’s walls now at 5 million and the pace picking up, Haven Power’s latest instalment of their smart myths series looks at the smart meter rollout.

Harry Matyjaszek
Monday 28 September 2020
In this latest part of their investigation of the oddest things they’ve read about smart meters, they’re clearing up confusion and busting myths around all elements of the smart meter rollout. That includes reports of dodgy meters, hearsay of supplier misbehaviour and other such rumours…

For this, Bjoern Reinke, Drax’s Director of Data and Data Science is the guide. Bjoern’s worked in the smart programme for more than a decade and is their resident expert in the field.

