UNEP and Parliament of the World’s Religions launch new book to catalyse climate action

A new book aimed at giving readers a wide-ranging look at the history and diversity of faith teachings and their advocacy for the protection of the environment has been launched.

The ‘Faith for Earth – A Call for Action’ is a collaboration between UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Parliament of the World’s Religions which aims to catalyse climate action.

The book provides a comprehensive overview of the faith traditions and scientific findings that underpin the understandings and reflections of world religions concerning environmental sustainability, including clear statements from sacred scripts and faith leaders.

It underlines that protecting the Earth, restoring ecosystems, preventing pollution and leaving a healthy environment for the next generation is an “ethical, moral and spiritual responsibility”.

UNEP said with more than 100 million houses of worship around the world, adapting green building principles is a huge demonstration of commitment to sustainability.

Iyad Abumoghli, Director of UNEP’s Faith for Earth Initiative added: “We’re calling on everyone – countries, cities, the private sector, individuals and faith-based organisations to become part of the flourishing global interfaith movement that is increasingly bringing people together to protect and sustain life on Earth.

“We hope the book will give people information and inspiration to learn more about our planet and become part of the flourishing global interfaith movement that is increasingly bringing people together to protect and sustain life on Earth.”

The book was written and edited in consultation with dozens of faith leaders and religious scholars and with scientific review from UNEP programme directors, the Union of Concerned Scientists and George Mason University’s Centre for Climate Change Communication.

David Hales, Chair of Climate Action at the Parliament and author of the book’s environmental section said: “For half a century, we’ve known that the choices we make will have serious consequences for the world of the future and for our children and grandchildren.

“We are the first generation in human history that has the opportunity to achieve sustainable and just societies. To realise our opportunity, we have to choose responsibility — not just say we choose it — but commit to developing the capacity — at every level — to understand the material, physical and moral consequences of the choices we make. Our choices will determine the future of the planet.”