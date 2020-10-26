EU bank supports four wind farms in Poland with €42m loan

The development of four wind farms in Poland is receiving backing from the European Investment Bank (EIB) with a loan worth €42 million (£38m).

It will finance the construction and operation of the wind farms in the Wielkopolskie region, in addition to support from German bank LBBW, which is providing the same amount of funding.

The wind farms – to be developed by German firm wpd in Jarocin Kozmin, Jarocin Wschod, Krotoszyn and Slupca Kolaczkowo near Poznan – will have a total installed capacity of 102.5MW.

They are expected to generate enough electricity to power more than 60,000 households at peak times.

The projects will help reduce carbon emissions and air pollution and support the EU’s goal of becoming climate neutral by 2050.

EIB Vice President Teresa Czerwinska said: “Poland is looking to reduce its dependence on coal, while creating new jobs in the energy sector.

“Wind power is the renewable energy source with the biggest growth potential in the country and the EIB is glad to support with the biggest growth in the country and the EIB is glad to support this transition. Thanks to EFSI, we are able to address a gap in affordable long term finance for renewable energy generation in Poland. This is important, as we need to offer the country and its people the best possible conditions to embrace a clean and climate-friendly future.”