SSE can support you with your net zero goals and help you succeed in the low-carbon world of tomorrow. With renewable energy, technology and data, we take a whole system approach to help decarbonize businesses. Find out from Rob how we can support you on your journey, whatever stage you’re at.

Rob Silvester is Strategic Marketing Manager at SSE Business Energy, leading on product development through to brand and channel management. Prior to running the marketing function, Rob worked for SSE Business Energy though a range of Key Account Management roles, learning first hand customer drivers and needs of an energy supplier. Rob achieved his Business Management degree sponsored by SSE Business Energy and has put the theory into practice as the business has evolved over time, carving out a unique patch.

If you would like to schedule a free online consultation with Rob, contact Kamile Baranauskaite.