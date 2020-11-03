UK’s total onshore wind capacity ‘could reach 30GW by 2030’

The UK’s total onshore wind capacity could grow up to 30GW by 2030.

That’s according to a new report by the renewable energy trade association RenewableUK, which forecasts significant increases in onshore wind projects across the UK from 2025 onwards.

Based on data for UK onshore wind projects which are operational, under construction, consented, submitted into the planning system or being developed for submission into planning, the analysis suggests if everything in the current pipeline gets built, the total capacity of onshore wind could reach 30.3GW by the end of 2029.

The body estimates 30GW would be enough to power more than 19.5 million homes every year.

RenewableUK’s Head of Policy and Regulation Rebecca Williams said: “Now that onshore wind is firmly back on the table, companies are bringing forward projects at a scale that can make a huge contribution to building back greener.

“Onshore wind is one of the cheapest ways to generate clean power and we can ramp up this technology rapidly to reach net zero emissions.

“Next year’s auction for new clean energy contracts is a crucial step in unlocking the new jobs and investment that onshore wind can deliver as part of the green recovery.”