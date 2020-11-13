Government announces new £175m package for cycling and walking schemes

The government has announced a new £175 million package for cycling and walking infrastructure across England .

The finance will support measures, including segregated cycle lanes, pedestrian improvements and low traffic neighbourhoods ( LTNs ), where residential side streets will be closed to through traffic.

The funding will also support schemes that prioritise the closure of the streets around schools for motorists during school times.

The announcement for the multi-million new investment comes after the publication of the findings of a new survey by Kantar Media, which suggests nearly eight-in-ten people support measures to reduce traffic in their neighbourhood.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We want to do everything we can to make it easy for people to include some activity in their daily routines, whether that’s cycling to work or walking safely to school.

“We can see the public’s strong appetite for greener and more active travel, and this funding will help ensure the right infrastructure is in place to build truly active neighbourhoods.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “It has been great to see so many people build cycling and walking into their daily travel habits. To support them, we know it’s vital to have the right infrastructure in place so everyone, cyclists, pedestrians and motorists can use our roads.”