London Mayor launches £10m New Green Deal to support 1,000 green jobs

The London Mayor has launched a new £10 million investment to boost 1,000 green-collar jobs and eradicate energy inequalities.

The scheme announced by Sadiq Khan is expected to predominantly support jobs in solar panel installation and energy efficiency projects.

The funding, which is the first part of London’s Green New Deal, aims to tackle emissions from heating and powering buildings by introducing energy efficiency programmes and district energy network technologies.

The plan will also fund green transport projects that encourage walking, cycling and the use of electric vehicles.

Mr Khan said: “I am delighted to be investing £10 million in projects that will create green-collar jobs in London as part of our Green New Deal that will both support our economic recovery from Covid, and tackle inequalities faced in our city.

“The funding will directly help those most likely to experience cold and damp homes and also support Londoners with limited access to green space. We must rebuild our city post-Covid so that it’s cleaner, greener and fairer.”