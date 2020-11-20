EU Commission updates offshore wind strategy to target 60GW by 2030

The European Commission has unveiled an updated offshore wind strategy with a bold commitment to build an offshore wind capacity of 60GW by 2030 and 300GW by 2050.

That is a five-fold increase by 2030 and a 25-fold increase by 2050 from the current offshore wind capacity target of 12GW.

The plan also includes a goal of deploying 40GW of ocean energy, floating wind and solar capacity by 2050.

The European Commission suggests cross-border cooperation between member states on long term planning and deployment and an investment of nearly €800 billion (£716bn) are needed to meet its proposed objectives.

Executive Vice President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans said: “Today’s strategy shows the urgency and opportunity of ramping up our investment in offshore renewables. With our vast sea basins and industrial leadership, the European Union has all that it needs to rise up to the challenge.”

Commissioner for Energy, KadriSimson, commented: “We need to boost the EU’s domestic production to achieve our climate targets, feed the growing electricity demand and support the economy in its post-Covid recovery.”