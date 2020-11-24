New inquiry into renewable energy support launched in Wales

A new inquiry to explore how the UK Government, in co-operation with ministers in Wales, can best support the development of renewable energy has been launched by the Welsh Affairs Committee.

It will look for potential opportunities for development and deployment of renewable energy in Wales and how Cardiff and Westminster should work together to support them.

In addition, the Committee will examine the implications of COP26 – due to be hosted in Glasgow, UK, in November 2021 – for Wales.

The contribution of renewables to the energy production in Wales – which exports more than half of its energy to the rest of the UK – increased from 17.7% in 2016 to almost a quarter in 2018.

Stephen Crabb MP, Chair of the Welsh Affairs Committee said: “If the UK is meet its aim of becoming carbon neutral by 2050 the development and rollout of renewable energy generators will be absolutely vital.

“Not only do they provide a reliable and clean source for energy but are also a source of opportunity for high-skilled employment and investment. They can be an important part of the post-COVID economic recovery and Wales is uniquely placed to benefit from the energy transition, particularly in wind power and marine renewables.

“Our inquiry will look at how these advantages can best be harnessed and the co-operation and support between the UK and Welsh Governments that will be needed to make renewables work. Getting renewables right in Wales can help set the tone as the UK assumes a leadership role at COP26.”

The Committee is inviting written evidence submissions until 15th February 2021.