Low Carbon seals agreement for the rights to the ‘UK’s largest’ community solar park

The renewable investment company Low Carbon has sealed an agreement with the social enterprise Low Carbon Hub for the rights to what is claimed to be the UK’s largest community solar park.

The 19MW project, which will be made up of 45,000 solar panels, is forecast to generate 18GWh of electricity, enough to power more than 6,000 homes.

Low Carbon Hub has reopened its Community Energy Fund to finance the project, which will be located near Arncott, South East of Bicester.

The company is also inviting investment from as little as £100 up to £100,000.

Low Carbon Chief Executive Roy Bedlow said: “Delivering renewable energy at scale is a key Low Carbon objective and we are delighted to partner with Low Carbon Hub to make Oxfordshire’s community energy and smart grid ambitions a reality.”