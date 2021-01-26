Anglo-French interconnector comes online as low carbon electricity starts flowing

A new interconnector that allows low carbon electricity to travel between the UK and France via a 149-mile subsea power cable, has gone into operation.

The Interconnexion France-Angleterre 2 (IFA2) stretches along the seabed between Hampshire in the UK and Normandy in France.

The cable has a capacity of 1GW to provide enough energy to power one million homes and is expected to meet 1.2% of Britain’s electricity demand.

The project, which will import low carbon electricity from France, took nearly an estimated three million hours to be built.

In its first year of operation, the project is predicted to prevent 1.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere.

That is equivalent to planting 50 million trees.

With the completion of the project, National Grid‘s portfolio features four interconnectors, two to France, one to the Netherlands and one to Belgium.

Two more, one to Norway and one to Denmark, are currently under construction.

Jon Butterworth, Managing Director of National Grid Ventures, said: “IFA2 is the latest feat of world-class engineering, helping to transform and decarbonise the electricity systems of Britain and its European neighbours.

“We’re delighted to have been able to again work with our partners RTE, to strengthen the connection between the French and British power grids. Together we are now able to help deliver cleaner, more secure and more affordable energy to consumers at both ends of the cable.”