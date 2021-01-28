India and IEA deepen partnership on energy security and clean energy

Members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Government of India have agreed to deepen their collaboration across a wide range of critical topics including energy security and clean energy transitions.

The strategic partnership comes less than four years after the IEA welcomed India as an Association country and is a major milestone in global energy governance that could lead to eventual IEA membership for India.

It represents a new phase in the relationship between IEA and India, the world’s third largest energy consumer.

According to IEA’s report on India’s energy policies, the country’s demand for energy is set to grow rapidly in the coming decades, with electricity use set to increase particularly fast and its reliance on fuel imports makes further improving energy security a key priority for the Indian economy.

IEA Executive Director Dr Fatih Birol said: “India will have a critical role in shaping the world’s energy and climate future. As the leading global authority on clean energy transitions, the IEA is the perfect partner to support India as it expands and improves its energy system for the benefit of its 1.4 billion citizens.

“I believe this Strategic Partnership is the natural next step for India and the IEA that could eventually lead to full membership. We’re delighted to be further strengthening our work with India to help it pursue a secure and sustainable path forward, and look forward to working closely with the Government of India to develop and co-ordinate the contents of the Strategic Partnership.”