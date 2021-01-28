There will also be a review of all existing leasing and permitting practices related to fossil fuel development and a clear strategy to explore ways to double renewable energy production from offshore wind by 2030.

Under the new executive order, the Secretary of the Interior will pause new oil and natural gas leases on public lands and offshore waters.

The order will also direct federal agencies to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies and investigate new opportunities to stimulate innovation, commercialisation, and deployment of clean energy technologies and infrastructure.

Electrification now

The plan is to switch all federal fleets, including those of the national postal service, to clean and zero-emission vehicles.

The government must also make sure that the country increases unionised jobs involved in the manufacturing, running and maintaining of clean and zero-emission fleets.

A Task Force on the road to COP26

The President has also pledged to host an early Leaders’ Climate Summit aimed at raising climate ambition and making a positive contribution to the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

Mr Biden has also established a Task Force that will facilitate the deployment of a government-wide approach to combat the climate crisis.

This body will focus on the implementation of federal actions to reduce climate pollution, conserve lands, waters, oceans and biodiversity and deliver environmental justice.

He has also committed to reorganising the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate to discuss with partners green recovery efforts, initiatives to advance the clean energy transition, industrial decarbonization, and alignment of financial flows with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

The President marked his first day in office by rejoining the Paris climate accord.