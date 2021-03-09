Roman baths to warm Bath Abbey church

Bath Abbey in Bath, Somerset, founded in the seventh century, will soon welcome a thermal heating solution that will use hot water from Roman baths to warm the church.

The plan is to install ten heat exchangers in the Roman Drain to collect heat from the thermal spring water that flows through the drain from the world-famous Roman Baths to the river.

Energy will be extracted from the water, the temperature of which is constantly 40°C all year round, to provide energy for a 200kW heat pump system in the Abbey.

The system is being developed by the renewable energy company isoenergy which has already created a plant room with the heat pumps and the new distribution pipework of underfloor heating in the Abbey.

Canon Guy Bridgewater, Rector of Bath Abbey, said: “We are very grateful to everyone involved in making this eco-friendly dream a reality.

“So many people have played a vital role, not least Bath and North East Somerset Council, who by granting us the lease of rights to these waters, have enabled us to achieve a sustainable solution for heating our beautiful historic church.

“Previously the abbey heating system, which dates back to the Victorian era, was energy inefficient and expensive to maintain.”