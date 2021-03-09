Almost 3.2m smart and advanced meters installed in 2020

Energy suppliers installed a total of 3.2 million smart and advanced meters last year.

That’s according to the official BEIS report, which suggests at the end of 2020, there were 23.6 million smart and advanced meters in Britain in homes and small businesses.

Of these, 19.1 million were smart meters operating in smart mode and advanced meters – that means that 34% of all meters were smart in smart mode or advanced meters.

The analysis shows of the 23.6 million smart and advanced meters, 15.7 million are SMETS1, 6.7 million SMETS2 and 1.3 million advanced.

The data highlights the number of smart meters operating in smart mode at the end of 2020 increased by 2.6 million since the end of 2019.

