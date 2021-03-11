GE Renewable Energy unveils plans for new UK blade manufacturing plant

GE Renewable Energy has unveiled plans to launch a new manufacturing plant for the production of offshore wind turbine blades in the UK.

The facility, which will be located at Teesside in North East England, could create around 750 direct jobs and nearly 1,500 indirect jobs in the area.

LM Wind Power, which was acquired by GE Renewable Energy in 2017, will establish and operate the plant which will be dedicated to the production of its 107-metre-long offshore wind turbine blades, a key component of GE’s Haliade-X, the most powerful offshore wind turbine in operation today.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the plans, stating: “Teesside will continue to drive forward our green industrial revolution as we capitalise on new opportunities to produce clean energy through a brand new offshore wind port on the River Tees.

“It will not only create thousands of jobs and harness the skills and expertise of this great heartland but also boost investment into the area as we build back greener.”

The new plant is expected to open and start production in 2023 and will support the UK Government’s plans to develop jobs, infrastructure and supply chains to reach its goal of commissioning 40GW of offshore wind power by 2030.

Jerôme Pécresse, President and CEO of GE Renewable Energy added: “This new plant will contribute to the development of an industrial cluster dedicated to offshore wind in the North East of England. We are delighted to announce such a commitment for the renewable energy industry, we believe it will help develop a strong talent pool through the hiring and more importantly training of future colleagues.

The UK’s target to commission 40GW of offshore wind by 2030 is ambitious and requires that we invest in local production capabilities to accompany this effort.”

The Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm, which is located between 125km and 290km off the east coast of Yorkshire, will benefit directly from the blades produced at this new plant.