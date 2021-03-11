Government opens second round of £40m Green Recovery Challenge Fund

The government has launched the second round of a fund that will support projects to help the UK build back greener from the coronavirus pandemic.

The £40 million Green Recovery Challenge Fund will award up to £2 million each to environmental charities and their partners across England to create and retain jobs while restoring nature and tackling climate change.

All projects must contribute to at least one of the following themes: nature conservation and restoration; nature-based solutions, particularly focused on climate change mitigation and adaptation; and connecting people with nature.

Almost £40 million was awarded in the first round in November to 68 projects that will help restore damaged habitats such as moorlands, wetlands and forests, which will see more than 800,000 trees planted.

The projects will also support conservation work and help to improve education about the environment.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: “I am delighted to launch the second round of the Green Recovery Challenge Fund to kick-start more projects to restore nature, tackle climate change and create and retain thousands of jobs as society comes together for our planet. This is more important than ever as we build back greener from the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the first round, we awarded grants across a broad variety of environmental projects, ranging from planting trees and restoring peatlands to connecting people with green spaces, forests and protected landscapes. I encourage more organisations to apply so we can continue to make a real difference.”

For grants of more than £250,000, applicants must submit an expression of interest by 22nd March 2021 and if successful will be invited to submit a full application.

The deadline for applications under £250,000 is 14th April 2021.

The fund will be delivered by the National Lottery Heritage Fund in partnership with Natural England, the Forestry Commission and the Environment Agency.