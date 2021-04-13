Businesses urge Boris Johnson to scrap VAT on green products

A consortium of green tech businesses, led by the energy supply company Bulb, has urged Boris Johnson to scrap VAT on green products.

In a letter written by Bulb’s Chief Executive Officer Hayden Wood and signed by more than 30 green tech business leaders and the Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, the group calls on the Prime Minister to take urgent action and reduce the rate of VAT charged on them to zero.

Businesses ask for an extension of VAT exemption to EVs and associated charging technology, heat pumps, energy storage devices, solar panels, secondary or double glazing, low carbon boilers, insulation and other energy efficiency fittings.

Many of these products are currently levied at the 20% VAT rate.

The signatories believe that this move could make green technology cheaper for millions of households that currently struggle to switch to clean energy.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “We’re committed to building back better and greener from the pandemic.

“The Prime Minister set out our Ten Point Plan to drive forward a green industrial revolution, and the Treasury’s Net Zero Review is looking at how the transition to net zero could be funded and assess options for where the costs will fall.”