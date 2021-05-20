Bonanza to help plant 2m trees by 2025

Nearly two million trees will be planted across 2,000 hectares of new woodland in the next four years.

The development follows a £4 million fund received by the National Trust from HSBC UK.

The new woodland, an area roughly the size of Worcester, is forecast to lock in 1.25 million tonnes of carbon.

That is equivalent to taking nearly 15,000 cars off the road a year.

Hilary McGrady, National Trust Director General, said: “This gift represents a major step in our attempt to try and tackle the effects of climate change and ensures we can plant the trees in the right places to really maximise the impact they will have in locking in carbon.”

Ian Stuart, Chief Executive HSBC UK, commented: “A challenge as significant as climate change can only be tackled in collaboration, with innovation and nature-based solutions both playing a key part in accelerating the UK’s transition to net zero.”