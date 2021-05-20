Efficiency & Environment

Bonanza to help plant 2m trees by 2025

HSBC UK donated £4m to National Trust

Festival Net Zero 2021

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 20 May 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Nearly two million trees will be planted across 2,000 hectares of new woodland in the next four years.

The development follows a £4 million fund received by the National Trust from HSBC UK.

The new woodland, an area roughly the size of Worcester, is forecast to lock in 1.25 million tonnes of carbon.

That is equivalent to taking nearly 15,000 cars off the road a year.

Hilary McGrady, National Trust Director General, said: “This gift represents a major step in our attempt to try and tackle the effects of climate change and ensures we can plant the trees in the right places to really maximise the impact they will have in locking in carbon.”

Ian Stuart, Chief Executive HSBC UK, commented: “A challenge as significant as climate change can only be tackled in collaboration, with innovation and nature-based solutions both playing a key part in accelerating the UK’s transition to net zero.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast