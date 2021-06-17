Abu Dhabi flies high with ‘largest’ solar-powered car park at airport

A solar-powered car park claimed to be the largest of its kind in Abu Dhabi has been launched at the UAE capital’s International Airport.

The 3MW solar project has been installed at the short term car park of the Midfield Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport, with the generated electricity powering the car parking facility and excess energy fed to other sections of the airport.

Masdar provided the full turnkey solution for the project, including the financing, design, procurement and construction and under the agreement, it will also provide operation and maintenance services for 25 years.

Shareef Al Hashmi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports said: “The Midfield Terminal is designed to not only deliver a state-of-the-art smooth and seamless passenger experience but also safeguard the UAE’s beautiful natural heritage. Throughout its development, we have integrated technology which enables sustainability, protects the environment, and creates a cleaner, greener and more ecologically friendly building.

“Net zero development has been a central ethos in the design and construction of the Midfield Terminal. By making smart and sustainable choices during its development in our use of double glazing, efficient lighting and environmental controls, we have achieved considerable reductions across the building’s wider energy use.”