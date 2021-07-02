Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust switches on 48MW Swedish wind farm

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (ORIT), part of the Octopus Group, has announced its 48MW wind farm in Sweden has started operations.

The 12-wind turbine project, which is predicted to produce 150GWh of electricity every year, is ORIT’s first investment.

It was acquired from the developer OX2 in March last year.

The total cost of the acquisition and construction was approximately £59 million, the company said.

Phil Austin, Chairman of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc, commented: “With the completion of Ljungbyholm, we now have 291MW of operational renewable energy assets in our portfolio, across Sweden, France and the UK, producing long term sustainable income for our shareholders.”