Manchester United partners with Renewable Energy Group

Manchester United has partnered with Renewable Energy Group to create a more sustainable future for the club.

The football club and Renewable Energy Group will work together to promote positive environmental change among its fanbase and the wider footballing community.

Renewable Energy Group recycles waste and by-product fats into oils and sustainable fuels.

Since 2008, the Premier League side has reduced its annual emissions from its operations by 2,700 tonnes and is looking to escalate this through the new partnership.

Collette Roche, Chief Operating Officer at Manchester United, said: “As one of the most popular sports teams in the world, the club has a powerful platform to help raise awareness of how people can contribute towards a cleaner, more sustainable future for our planet.

“We are already an environmental leader among football clubs after 12 consecutive years of reduction in our greenhouse gas emissions. We will now work with Renewable Energy Group to explore ways of shrinking our carbon footprint further.

“Together, we can make a difference in the fight against climate change and the goal of developing a greener, cleaner planet.”