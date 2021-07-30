James Napier

James has spent the last 10+ years in the Energy & Sustainability sector. Initially as the GM of Honeywell’s energy business & latterly as a leader and innovator in small technology focused businesses in the sector.

James has been involved in large scale energy efficiency projects in both the Public & private sectors as well leading the development of new offering focused on supporting the transition to a more flexible, low carbon energy system.

James founded CBN Expert in 2020 with a core focus on allowing SME businesses to fully participate in efforts to tackle climate change. Providing a simple, cost efficient way for smaller businesses to fully deliver on their desire to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ensure that their businesses create a strong platform from which to compete in the Low Carbon world of the future.

Previously, James has held senior positions in the industry including roles on the Board of The Energy Managers Association and Sustainable Glasgow. He has also been a conference speaker on topics including Energy Efficiency, Future Energy Systems and Green Investment.