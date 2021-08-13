UK PACT injects £1.4m into Malaysia’s low carbon transition

Malaysia’s low carbon transition has been boosted with £1.4 million of funding by the UK PACT programme.

Part of the UK’s £11.6 billion commitment to International Climate Finance to help tackle climate change, the UK PACT is a £70 million flagship programme which is funded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

It aims to help public, private and civil society institutions to reduce emissions.

The new funding will support five projects in the areas of green finance, energy, nature and low carbon planning.

British High Commissioner to Malaysia, His Excellency Charles Hay MVO, said: “Malaysia is one of the most eco-diverse countries in the world.

“We want to support Malaysia’s transition to a low carbon economy and reduction of emissions in line with the Paris Agreement, and to preserve natural resources for future generations.”