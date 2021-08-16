Net zero: What does it mean for your organisation?

Net zero refers to achieving a balance between the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere. The net zero concept incorporates all greenhouse gases, but predominately focuses on the most widespread, and one of the most harmful: carbon dioxide (CO2).

As a business, net zero is achieved by balancing your carbon emissions with techniques that remove CO2 from the atmosphere, such as carbon offsetting. The first step to achieving this is by reducing your CO2 emissions. Or, where possible, cutting CO2 emissions altogether.

Gross zero would mean eliminating all emissions in a country, industry or business. However, in some crucial industries, such as agriculture or aviation, completely removing all emissions is hugely difficult, especially given the short timeframe in which industries need to decarbonise to avert the worst impact of climate change.

