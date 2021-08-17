Poc-Mast tech to accelerate connection to grid for Wiltshire solar farm

Point-Of-Connection Mast (Poc-Mast) technology has been installed to accelerate the connection to the grid and lower costs for a solar farm in Wiltshire.

Poc-Mast is designed to support new connections to the high voltage electricity distribution network, providing a safer, faster and more affordable point of connection for the scheme.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution has installed its first Poc-Mast system to its solar farm to create greater flexibility and a cost-effective connection.

Located at the former Royal Air Force Lyneham base in Wiltshire, the 70MW solar farm is predicted to produce enough energy to power 20,000 homes.

The 213-acre solar project has been developed with the Ministry of Defence.

SSEN contracted the engineering and services firm Freedom to install their POC-MAST system on the site.

Craig Gilroy, Head of Connections for SSEN, said: “I’m delighted that SSEN has been able to use this system at the RAF Lyneham site, providing us with a flexible and quick solution to enable the connection of this substantial solar farm.

“This innovative solution provides greater flexibility for renewable generators to connect to the network in a fraction of the time needed to connect using existing solutions and helps Distribution Network Operators optimise the use of their infrastructure.”