‘Supermarkets must do more to cut plastic packaging’

Around 40% of Brits are very concerned about how much plastic is used in their food and drink packaging.

That is according to a new study by Toluna, which has revealed that this worry was even more prevalent between those aged 55 and above.

The finger is seemingly being pointed at brands and manufacturers, with 73% of the 1,000 respondents claiming plastic use is their responsibility.

Supermarkets, however, are deemed to have not done enough to curb the amount of plastic packaging in their stores by 60% of Brits.

The study found that although almost 90% of shoppers try to avoid plastic packaging at least occasionally, 65% feel as though there are not enough plastic-free options available for the products they want to buy.

Toluna claims an issue with this is that 42% believe shopping plastic-free is too costly and 25% do not view plastic alternatives as durable enough.

There are some positive aspects to the research; 44% of respondents stated avoiding single-use plastics is now far easier than five years ago and 68% claimed they would switch to plastic-free shopping if the items they need become available.

Lucia Juliano, Research Sector Head, Toluna, said: “It is clear that businesses and consumers alike are aware of plastic packaging use and there is a common goal to drive down overall use as we continue to fight against climate change.

“However, there is a feeling that brands, retailers, manufacturers and supermarkets need to do more to reduce plastic packaging, with people feeling that supermarkets in particular have not made great progress in reducing plastic use in the last five years.

“It is vital that a greater variety of packaging is provided when it comes to plastic-free options. Doing this increases the number of plastic-free products that consumers can buy and therefore contribute to plastic reduction across the UK.”