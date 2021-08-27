RWE completes 125MW onshore wind farm in New York

RWE Renewables has announced the completion of a new 125MW onshore wind farm in New York.

The Cassadaga Wind Farm, located in Chautauqua County, consists of 37 turbines which have the capacity to generate enough clean electricity to power more than 37,000 households.

The project is RWE’s 29th onshore wind farm in the US and second onshore project in New York – the first being the 34.5MW Munnsville Wind Farm in Madison County, which came online in 2007.

The new wind farm represents more than $200 million (£146m) of investment in Chautauqua County.

Silvia Ortin, CEO Wind Onshore and PV, RWE Renewables said: “Cassadaga marks another major accomplishment in our expansion of renewable energy in the US market. As one of the leading onshore wind companies, our strategy for renewables is geared for growth.

“We look forward to providing clean energy and long term benefits to the local community for years to come.”