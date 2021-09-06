Norwegian Government pledges £6.9m for Ocean Grid offshore wind project

The Norwegian Government has announced its commitment to provide NOK82.7 million (£6.9m) for the new Ocean Grid offshore wind project in the North Sea.

The project will develop new technology, knowledge and solutions to enable a “profitable development” of offshore wind on the Norwegian continental shelf, particularly looking at the way offshore wind will be connected to the grid.

It will explore both bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind farms and expects to enable the creation of green jobs and increased export revenues in the long term.

In addition, it will address the issue of market design and the regulatory framework linked to the development and operation of an offshore grid to connect large offshore wind farms as well as develop Norwegian technology and a supply industry to provide new cable designs, subsea technology and floating converter stations.

The three-year project will see a collaboration between supply industry and energy companies, together with research institutions, with project partners also bringing in a total of NOK125.5 million (£10.5m) for the development of the offshore grid.

Florian Schuchert, Vice President of offshore wind solutions at Equinor, which is leading the project said: “Our objective is to realise offshore wind on a large scale. We have to build wind farms in a cost-effective way and we of course need to get the power all the way to the customers.

“It’s crucial to our success that the energy companies, research institutions and suppliers collaborate towards this goal.”