Wooden flooring tech turns footsteps into electricity

How could wooden floors create electricity from footsteps?

Guido Panzarasa and Jianguo Sun, scientists from ETH Zurich in Switzerland spoke to ELN about a novel wooden flooring solution that can provide enough electricity to light LED bulbs: “Our idea was to keep a wooden floor with the ability to generate electricity upon walked upon. And then we exploited to this end in effect, called the tribe electricity production.

“The technology could help reduce the overall energy consumption of a building, especially if such materials are applied on relatively large areas or areas where there is frequent passage of people.”

