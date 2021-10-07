COP26: SSE calls on world leaders and public to sign their names on giant turbines

SSE is calling on world leaders and the public to show their support for climate action by signing their names on the world’s largest offshore wind farm ahead of the COP26 climate summit next month.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and COP26 President Alok Sharma are among the first to sign up, with the signatures representing a show of support for world leaders to commit to more ambitious climate action at the summit.

SSE, along with its joint venture partners Equinor and Eni, is offering the unique opportunity “to be part of history” with their names on the giant turbines of Dogger Bank, which is currently under construction off the north east of England with first power due in summer 2023.

COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma said: “The impacts of climate change can be seen around the world and COP26 is the last best hope for the world to come together and take action to protect the future of our planet.

“Dogger Bank has been developed by a UK business with international partners, manufactured on Teesside and employing thousands of UK workers, with its 3.6GW of wind energy set to power six million homes. Adding your name to this symbolic project ahead of COP26 is a great way to show support and leave a legacy.”

We're inviting those who want to see ambitious climate action agreed at COP26 to show their support by putting their name on the world’s largest offshore wind farm, @DoggerBankWind. 🌍#PowerChange #SignTheTurbine@Equinor_UK @eni @GErenewables @sserenewables — SSE Plc (@SSE) October 6, 2021

SSE is a Principal Partner of COP26 and is encouraging the public to through their weight behind the need for ambitious global climate action to limit warming to 1.5C.

Alistair Phillips-Davies, SSE Chief Executive added: “Tackling the climate emergency requires everyone to play their part – from world leaders to governments to big businesses to communities to individuals. What we are building at Dogger Bank is representative of what can be done when government, business and the public pull together to power change.

“We want to send a clear signal ahead of COP26 that the writing is on the wall for climate change – literally in this sense – and by lending their name to Dogger Bank, anyone who cares about climate action can make their voice heard and create a lasting legacy.

“When we look back in decades to come, we want to say this was the moment the wind changed, with the demand from the public for an ambitious COP26 agreement helping avert the worst of global warming.”