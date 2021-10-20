Energy efficiency saved US manufacturers and water firms $9.3bn

More than 250 US manufacturers and water utilities in that introduced energy efficiency and decarbonisation measures saved a total of $9.3 billion (£6.8bn) on energy costs.

That’s according to the Department of Energy’s (DOE) 2021 update to the Better Buildings, Better Plants programme, which aims to decarbonise the industrial sector.

It also helped save around 116 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions during the same period.

The Better Plants initiative partners include every major US industrial sector representing almost 14% of the domestic manufacturing footprint and 3,500 facilities across the country.

By joining the programme, partners voluntarily pledge to reduce portfolio-wide energy intensity by around 25% over 10 years.

More than 60 partner organisations have met and in some cases, “substantially exceeded” the energy and water goals established by Better Plants, according to the DOE.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “The industrial sector is one of the hardest to decarbonise but America’s market leaders are leaning into the challenge to deliver cleaner air for all.

“DOE’s Better Buildings, Better Plants Programme is helping industry partners develop, implement and share cutting-edge technologies and practices that save energy and money, protect our environment and increase our nation’s competitiveness.”