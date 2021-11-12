While prices dial back and important announcements are made on power generation resilience, challenges remain for energy buyers

In this episode you will learn:

Power generation sees resilience returning to the market, even with wind dropping

Government makes an important announcement on investment into small modular reactor market

Convergence with EU market as the fledging UK carbon market evolves

Gas and LNG comfortable for now, while demand is slightly above average and Russian gas remains absent despite promised flows

Coal sees significant falls, while gas and power prices remain distorted this winter as we consider another break lower

Russian gas holds back while COP26 is the talk of the town

This is a promoted article.