Fresh air from Northern Ireland to power Amazon data centres

Winds above Northern Ireland promise to green the operations of Amazon‘s data centres.

The tech giant has announced a new investment in what will be the company’s fifth utility-scale wind project in the UK.

Located in Ballyheel, County Antrim, the wind farm is expected to come online in 2023 and will have 16MW output.

The new wind project brings Amazon’s portfolio to 245 MW across Ireland and Northern Ireland and its total UK portfolio to more than 545 MW of wind energy.

It is part of the company’s announcement for 18 new utility-scale wind and solar energy projects across the US, Finland, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK totaling 5.6GW of procured capacity to date in 2021.

The projects will supply renewable energy for Amazon’s corporate offices and Amazon Web Services data centres.

These new utility-scale wind and solar projects bring Amazon’s total committed renewable electricity production capacity to more than 12GW and 33,700GWh when the projects become fully operational,

That translates to electricity output equivalent to powering more than three million US homes every year.

Kara Hurst, Vice President of Worldwide Sustainability at Amazon, said: “We are moving quickly and deliberately to reduce our carbon emissions and address the climate crisis.

“Significant investments in renewable energy globally are an important step in delivering on The Climate Pledge, our commitment to reach net zero carbon by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement.”