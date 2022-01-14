Microsoft to invest $50m in alcohol-to-jet fuel company

Tech giant Microsoft has invested $50 million in a company that uses alcohol-to-jet fuel technology.

The investment is believed to support the construction of a new biorefinery in the US state of Georgia.

Chicago-based LanzaJet expects its new plant will produce around ten million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel a year from ethanol.

The company’s first demonstration unit of its technology produced some thousands of gallons of SAF – a portion of this fuel powered a commercial passenger flight from Florida, the US to London.

The latest investors in the company include British Airways and Shell.

A recent report predicted that the demand for SAF will increase more than 30-fold by 2025.

The Biden administration set a goal for achieving net zero aviation emissions by 2050, with the EU wanting to increase the amount of SAF blended to 63% by 2050.