All aboard for 100mph retrofit rail!

The UK’s first battery -diesel hybrid train, capable of reaching 100mph, has started service today.

The two-carriage train, named HybridFLEX is forecast to provide a 75% decrease in noise and a 70% decrease in nitrogen oxide.

The train was developed by retrofitting a 20-year-old diesel unit with a battery hybrid powertrain.

The developer Porterbrook said the technology can reduce fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions by 25% compared to only diesel-powered models.

A 40-mile route between London Marylebone and Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, will be the inaugural journey for the retrofitted train.

Chiltern Railways Managing Director Richard Allan said: “Chiltern Railways is determined to operate a railway that is as sustainable and environmentally as possible.

“We are really proud that this concept train is now carrying customers and look forward to assessing its performance in daily service.”

The government made a pledge to remove all diesel-only trains by 2040.