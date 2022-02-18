UK grants development consent for Thurrock Flexible Generation Plant

The proposed Thurrock Flexible Generation Plant has been granted development consent by the UK Government.

The development consists of the construction and operation of gas reciprocating engines with up to 600MW of electrical capacity and battery storage with up to 150MW of electrical capacity.

The gas-fired plant and battery facility would be located adjacent to the North of National Grid’s Tilbury Substation in Thurrock.

Thurrock Power submitted the application to the Planning Inspectorate in May 2020 and was accepted for consideration in June 2020, with recommendations made to BEIS in November 2021.

It is the 106th Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project and 65th energy application examined by The Planning Inspectorate.

Sarah Richards, Planning Inspectorate’s Chief Executive said: “This Examination took place during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Examining Authority ensured that local people, the local authority and other Interested Parties were able to fully participate.

“The Examining Authority listened and gave full consideration to local views and the evidence gathered during the examination before making their recommendations.”