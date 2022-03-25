Welsh tidal energy project secures £31m of EU funding

A major tidal energy project in Wales has been granted £31 million from the EU’s regional funding programme for the first phase of construction work.

Morlais is Welsh non-profit organisation Menter Môn’s project that aims to benefit local communities, the economy and help tackle climate change by using renewable energy to generate low carbon electricity.

The project would see a development on 13 square miles of seabed, generating up to 240MW of electricity from the power of the tides.

The first phase includes the development of onshore infrastructure for the Anglesey marine energy project.

The Crown Estate is investing a further £1.2 million in the Morlais project to support the delivery of its environmental monitoring and mitigation package.

The work will monitor any interactions with sensitive species as well as testing ongoing monitoring technologies and will be applicable to any tidal stream device deployed at the site.

Climate Change Minister Julie James said: “We want to establish Wales as the location of choice for tidal stream developers and the supply chain.

“The Welsh Government’s recent Deep Dive highlighted the need to take into account our energy needs and the needs of our ecosystems, the environment and needs of other sea users. We are looking to find a pathway for marine renewable developments, seeking win-win outcomes and supporting projects to contribute towards positive outcomes for marine biodiversity.

“We look to the industry to use this opportunity and work together to demonstrate the cost reductions and private investment that will help establish this clean, resilient and ethical power as a significant part of the global energy system.”