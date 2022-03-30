National Grid partners with UK universities for innovative net zero projects

National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) has announced new partnerships with six universities to accelerate its plan to decarbonise Britain’s electricity system.

The partnerships will help to develop and deliver projects in the fields of electricity transmission network asset design, power system simulation and digitalisation of power system.

NGET will work with researchers from Cardiff, Edinburgh, Exeter, Manchester, Southampton and Strathclyde Universities during the five-year period of the RIIO-2 price control from 2021 to 2026.

Nicola Todd, Head of Strategy and Innovation at NGET, said: “Innovation will be crucial in helping to achieve a safe, resilient and decarbonised electricity system. Collaborations such as these will enable us to move faster and further, unlocking new technologies processes and systems that will make our network cleaner, at the same time as driving costs down for consumers.”

Ian Cotton, Professor of High Voltage Technology from the University of Manchester, said: “Our projects are accelerating the deployment of environmentally fluids in transformers, ensuring we can eliminate SF6 in high voltage switchgear and maximising the power transfer capacity of existing infrastructure.”

Professor Paul Lewin CEng FIET FIEEE, Head of Electronics and Computer Science and Professor of Electrical Power Engineering from the University of Southampton, commented: “The University of Southampton is delighted to continue to develop its long relationship with National Grid and in particular to assist in delivering innovation in key areas including high voltage plant and electrical insulation materials.”