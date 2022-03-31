Uzbekistan commissions 240MW thermal power plant

A new thermal power plant with a capacity of 240MW has officially been commissioned in Uzbekistan.

Built by Turkish firm Cengiz Enerji, it is located in the Kibray district of the Tashkent region and will produce 1.9 billion kWh of electricity per year.

The $150 million (£114m) project employed around 600 workers during construction and post-commissioning, 100 new jobs have been created.

The launch of the construction of a separate gas plant, with a 220MW capacity, developed by Cengiz Enerji was also announced.

It is being built in the Khavas district of the Syrdarya region in Uzbekistan and will produce 1.76 billion kWh of electricity per year.

Around $140 million (£107m) is expected to be invested in the project, which will also create 600 jobs during construction and 100 new jobs post-commissioning.

The installation of modern energy-saving technologies at the two plants will enable savings of 440 million cubic meters of natural gas per year in Uzbekistan.

Azim Akhmedkhadjaev, First Deputy Minister of Energy said: “ The thermal power plant and a gas piston plant, both employing the very latest technology, will contribute greatly to the efficiency and capacity of Uzbekistan’s energy production.

“In total, there are six plants built by Turkish countries in Uzbekistan, four already completed, one new commissioned and another one with construction just started – demonstrating the close Uzbek-Turkish energy cooperation and fortifying the friendship between our two rising nations.”