British Gas announces £2m more for customers struggling with energy bills

British Gas has announced an additional £2 million to help its most financially vulnerable customers who are struggling to pay their energy bills.

That takes the British Gas Energy Support Fund, which has been set up in response to the increasing cost of living and rising inflation, to £6 million in total.

Thousands of British Gas customers will be provided grants between £250 and £750 to help pay towards their energy bills.

Customers with less than £1,000 in savings who are struggling to pay their bills are eligible to apply for the grant.

So far, more than 2,500 grants have been given out, with an average of more than £550.

Chris O’Shea, Chief Executive, Centrica, owner of British Gas said: “We hear from customers every day who are struggling with rising household costs and we want to do everything we can to support them during this difficult time. The extra funding adds to the financial support and advice we already offer and ensures grants will be available for our customers as we go through the year.

“I’m proud of the way our colleagues want to help our customers and we want all of our customers to know they shouldn’t be struggling alone. In addition to helping as many as we can financially, we will also point them in the direction of the right debt services and support that provides them with longer term help.”