New 200MW onshore wind farm powered up in Texas

A new onshore wind farm with a capacity of 200MW has started operating in San Patricio County in Texas.

El Algodon Alto, located in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) south market, consists of 91 turbines and will generate enough electricity to power more than 60,000 homes a year.

Developer RWE Renewables said more than $11.1 million (£9m) was spent locally during the construction of the wind farm.

With the addition of El Algodon Alto, RWE will have delivered a total installed generation capacity of more than 3,700MW of wind energy online in the state of Texas, including more than 1,700MW on the coast.

Silvia Ortín, CEO Onshore Wind and Solar PV Americas, RWE Renewables said: “We’re excited to announce another one of the projects in our development pipeline is operational.

“El Algodon Alto continues our momentum to providing cleaner sources of generation in Texas. We’re proud to create local, high-paying jobs during the operations phase in addition to employing 200 to 300 people during our recently completed construction phase of the project. RWE continues to have a strong focus on the US market and adding further operational projects demonstrates our ambition in renewable energy.”