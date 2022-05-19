Ørsted to acquire 121MW onshore wind farm in Illinois

Ørsted has announced it has agreed to acquire a 121MW onshore wind farm in Ford County, Illinois.

It is buying Ford County Wind from funds managed by Ares Management Corporation’s Infrastructure Opportunities strategy for an undisclosed sum.

The wind project is contracted via power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Mars, Silgan Containers and BHJ USA.

The acquisition, which brings Ørsted’s onshore US capacity in operation and under construction to around 4.4GW, is expected to be finalised later this year.

James Giamarino, Senior Vice President and Head of Project Finance & Business Development for Ørsted Onshore North America said: “I’m pleased that we continue to diversify our Onshore portfolio with additional capacity in MISO Illinois and expand our relationship with Ares through the agreement to acquire Ford County Wind.

“We’re proud to work with new customers Mars, Silgan Containers and BHJ USA and be able to support their decarbonisation journeys.”